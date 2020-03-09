Coronavirus: Three more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed three more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

This brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 24, up from 21 yesterday.

The three new cases are:

A female in the south of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

A female in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case

A female healthcare worker in the south of the country, associated with a confirmed case

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread, the Department said in a statement this evening.

“While Ireland remains in a containment phase, we will eventually move to delay phase and then on to mitigation phase,” Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said.

“Containment is about identifying and containing all new cases no matter how mild. The delay phase will focus on minimising the spread of the virus. Ultimately, in mitigation phase we prioritise the cases that are most unwell,” Dr Holohan said.

“Ultimately all of the decisions we take are focused on limiting the impact of this disease on our population and our health service.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer of the Department of Health, added that the are “particularly aware that older people may have additional concerns and worries about the spread of this disease”.

To ensure they have access to the information they need, Alone has established an information helpline on 0818 222 024, Dr Glynn added.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed all St Patrick’s Day parades across the country are to be cancelled. The decision was taken at a cabinet sub-committee meeting this afternoon and follows the advice of public health officials.

Symptoms and prevention

Covid-19 is spread through sneezes or cough droplets. It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

The World Health Organisation (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe.

The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy