Here's what's happening around the country this Paddy's weekend

WITH ST PATRICK’S Day falling on a Sunday this year, there’s a lot happening all around the country over the long weekend.

Here’s our pick of events from around the country…

Parades

Dublin

The four-day St Patrick’s Festival kicked off on Thursday with history walking tours, theatre performances and dinner events.

Although festivities have been up and running for two days, the biggest event in the country – Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade – is taking place tomorrow afternoon.

Comedians Deirdre O’Kane and Jason Byrne will be the grand marshals of this year’s parade through the capital.

The theme for this year is “Storytelling”, and performances inspired by it will weave their way through the capital during the parade.

An array of bands from around the world will also deliver musical scores through the streets of Dublin for the procession.

The parade will begin at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre at 12pm.

The celebrations don’t end with the parade, with hundreds expected to attend the funfairs in Merrion Square and Custom House Quay afterwards.

The parade route map is available here.

Cork

The parade through the city centre is the main event in Cork tomorrow. Kicking off at 1pm, the parade runs from the South Mall to the Grand Parade, along St Patrick’s Street and finishing at Merchant’s Quay.

The theme for this year’s parade in Cork city is “Cork Stories”.

An Irish Sign Language interpreter services will be at the viewing stand.

For a full list of the events on in Cork – for both young and old – all weekend, click here.

The parade route map is available here.

Limerick

The theme for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Limerick city is “One Giant Leap″, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing.

Dr Norah Patten, who is in the running to be Ireland’s first astronaut, will be the parade’s Grand Marshal.

The parade route map is available here, along with a full guide to Limerick’s St Patrick’s Festival.

For those looking for some something different, a new touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram which brings together surround sound, moonlight and lunar imagery is honouring the lasting effect that the moon landing has had.

Museum of the moon is running until 22 March.

There’s plenty more on besides, with lots of music, arts, and food to sink your teeth into this weekend in Limerick, which you can read more on here.

Galway

2018 marks the 117th anniversary of the Galway St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade kicks off at 11.30am tomorrow and will feature an array of community, cultural, sporting and international groups. The theme this year is “Diversity”.

This year’s route is changed to previous years. It will now start from NUIG and wind its way down University Road, over Salmon Weir Bridge, up Eglington Street street and past the viewing stand in Eyre Square, finishing by 1pm on Bothar Na mBan.

A map of the parade’s route is available here.

Following the parade, family friendly entertainment is being held at the plaza on Eyre Square.

Click here for more information about Galway’s festivities.

March on…

If craning your neck in a crowd doesn’t sound too appealing, there’s plenty going on across the weekend to keep you occupied.

Today

Belvedere House and Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, are holding a céilí event this afternoon, from 2pm to 4pm.

There are some snakes rumoured to be in Kilkenny so a snake hunt has been organised by Nore Valley Park in Bennettsbridge.

The snake hunt takes place today and on Monday from 10am to 4pm. The event is free but admission fees to the park’s petting farm still apply.

Birr Castle, Co Offaly, is running a snake trial all weekend which gives you another chance to some snakes that St Patrick left behind.

Organisers have said a treat is up for grabs if you can find all the snakes and discover their secret message. There will also be complimentary face painting each day.

A family ticket for two adults and two children is €25 euro. More information can be found here.

Sunday

For those looking for something different, the Dublin Bay Prawn Festival begins tomorrow in Howth Village.

In Cork, the Lee Sessions are running free traditional music concerts in pubs around the city all weekend but are running 13 concerts on Paddy’s Day.

If you want to celebrate away from alcohol, the Clockwork Door in Dublin is hosting its third annualSober Festival. For a fee of €12.35, it will cover a full day of live acts, snacks, games and non-alcoholic beverages. Entrance to the venue’s escape room is not included in the fee.

The first national hunt racing two-day fixture of the year is taking place today and tomorrow at Limerick Racecourse.

Races kick off both days at 2pm with admission starting at €10. More information on the two days of racing can be found here.

Monday

Powerscourt House and Gardens, Co Wicklow, is hosting the Cool Planet Experiences Green Slime Labs tomorrow and Monday.

The workshop, designed to make learning about climate action and sustainability fun, is recommended for children ages 6 to 14. Tickets start at €15 with each workshop lasting 90 minutes.

For kids in Dublin who also want to play with slime, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin is running a slime lab with Catherine McGuinness on Monday. Tickets cost €8.

The museum is also running a series of special events, talks and performances throughout the weekend that shows what it truly means to be Irish. Find out more here.

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.