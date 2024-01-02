Advertisement
File photo of a man voting Shutterstock/roibu
Poll: Will you vote in the European elections?

They are one of several elections taking place this year.
IRELAND WILL GO to the polls in June 2024 to vote for the next set of MEPs to represent the country across three constituencies of the European Parliament.

The election will take place on one day between 6 and 9 June – on the same day as the 2024 local elections – and Muiris O’Cearbhaill has compiled everything you need to know here.

Although many MEPs have expressed the view that the union will become more polarised after the next election, a recent European Commission report found that the majority of Irish citizens have a positive view of the European project.

We want to know: Will you vote in the European elections?


Poll Results:

Yes, I would regardless of the date (1258)
No (221)
Yes, but only because they will happen on the same day as the locals (165)
I'm not sure (88)




