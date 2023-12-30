Quiz: Where in Ireland are these pubs?

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard somewhere, at some point, that Ireland is famed for its pubs.

And we have a lot of them – more than 7,000 on the island of Ireland.

Let’s test your knowledge of where a select few are located.

The Temple Bar Pub Google Maps Temple Bar Busarus

Cobh The Eiffel Tower Róisín Dubh Google Maps Mayo Galway

Cork Kerry McCarthy's Bar Google Maps Cork city Castletownbere, Co Cork

Cobh, Co Cork Mallow, Co Cork Sean's Bar Google Maps Mullingar. Co Westmeath Galway city

Tullamore, Co Offaly Athlone, Co Westmeath Johnnie Fox's Google Maps Co Dublin Co Wicklow Dick Mack's Google Maps Doolin, Co Kerry Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Dingle, Co Kerry Kenmare, Co Kerry Whelan's Google Maps Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 Wexford Street, Dublin 2

Waterford Street, Dublin 2 Camden Street, Dublin 2 McGinley's Google Maps Arklow, Co Wicklow Killarney, Co Kerry

Letterkenny, Co Donegal Dublin 7 JJ Bowles Google Maps Limerick Cork

Belfast Letterkenny The Crown Liquor Saloon Google Maps Derry Newry

Ballymena Belfast McNeill's Google Maps Dublin 1 Dublin 2

Dublin 7 Dublin 8 The Larches Google Maps Co Kerry Co Mayo

Co Galway Co Clare Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Congratulations! Enjoy this complimentary pint (or non-alcoholic equivalent) on us Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You seem to know your way around Ireland's pubs Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Hmmm... not great, not bad. Maybe time to brush up on your pub geography. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! More of a craft beer drinker are we? Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Got a bit lost did we? Share your result: Share