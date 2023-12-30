Quiz: Where in Ireland are these pubs?

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard somewhere, at some point, that Ireland is famed for its pubs.
And we have a lot of them – more than 7,000 on the island of Ireland.
Let’s test your knowledge of where a select few are located.
The Temple Bar Pub
Temple Bar
Busarus
Cobh
The Eiffel Tower
Róisín Dubh
Mayo
Galway
Cork
Kerry
McCarthy's Bar
Cork city
Castletownbere, Co Cork
Cobh, Co Cork
Mallow, Co Cork
Sean's Bar
Mullingar. Co Westmeath
Galway city
Tullamore, Co Offaly
Athlone, Co Westmeath
Johnnie Fox's
Co Dublin
Co Wicklow
Dick Mack's
Doolin, Co Kerry
Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
Dingle, Co Kerry
Kenmare, Co Kerry
Whelan's
Wicklow Street, Dublin 2
Wexford Street, Dublin 2
Waterford Street, Dublin 2
Camden Street, Dublin 2
McGinley's
Arklow, Co Wicklow
Killarney, Co Kerry
Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Dublin 7
JJ Bowles
Limerick
Cork
Belfast
Letterkenny
The Crown Liquor Saloon
Derry
Newry
Ballymena
Belfast
McNeill's
Dublin 1
Dublin 2
Dublin 7
Dublin 8
The Larches
Co Kerry
Co Mayo
Co Galway
Co Clare
You scored out of !
Congratulations! Enjoy this complimentary pint (or non-alcoholic equivalent) on us
You scored out of !
You seem to know your way around Ireland's pubs
You scored out of !
Hmmm... not great, not bad. Maybe time to brush up on your pub geography.
You scored out of !
More of a craft beer drinker are we?
You scored out of !
Got a bit lost did we?
