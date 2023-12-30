Advertisement
Slainte

Quiz: Where in Ireland are these pubs?

Step in out of the cold there and into one of these pubs (virtually, at least, or in your mind).
13 minutes ago

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard somewhere, at some point, that Ireland is famed for its pubs.

And we have a lot of them – more than 7,000 on the island of Ireland.

Let’s test your knowledge of where a select few are located.

The Temple Bar Pub
Google Maps
Temple Bar
Busarus

Cobh
The Eiffel Tower
Róisín Dubh
Google Maps
Mayo
Galway

Cork
Kerry
McCarthy's Bar
Google Maps
Cork city
Castletownbere, Co Cork

Cobh, Co Cork
Mallow, Co Cork
Sean's Bar
Google Maps
Mullingar. Co Westmeath
Galway city

Tullamore, Co Offaly
Athlone, Co Westmeath
Johnnie Fox's
Google Maps
Co Dublin
Co Wicklow
Dick Mack's
Google Maps
Doolin, Co Kerry
Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Dingle, Co Kerry
Kenmare, Co Kerry
Whelan's
Google Maps
Wicklow Street, Dublin 2
Wexford Street, Dublin 2

Waterford Street, Dublin 2
Camden Street, Dublin 2
McGinley's
Google Maps
Arklow, Co Wicklow
Killarney, Co Kerry

Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Dublin 7
JJ Bowles
Google Maps
Limerick
Cork

Belfast
Letterkenny
The Crown Liquor Saloon
Google Maps
Derry
Newry

Ballymena
Belfast
McNeill's
Google Maps
Dublin 1
Dublin 2

Dublin 7
Dublin 8
The Larches
Google Maps
Co Kerry
Co Mayo

Co Galway
Co Clare
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Congratulations! Enjoy this complimentary pint (or non-alcoholic equivalent) on us
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You seem to know your way around Ireland's pubs
You scored out of !
Hmmm... not great, not bad. Maybe time to brush up on your pub geography.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
More of a craft beer drinker are we?
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Got a bit lost did we?
