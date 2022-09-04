Poll: Who will be the next British Prime Minister?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on the campaign trail (file photo)

SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER today said that Liz Truss will be a “disaster” as prime minister if she governs how she has campaigned, but she hopes for a “constructive” relationship with her.

Truss is the frontrunner to become British prime minister tomorrow, and will take up the office on Tuesday if she beats former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

The results will be announced by the Conservative Party around lunchtime tomorrow and the Foreign Secretary is the favorite to success Boris Johnson.

