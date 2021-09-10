#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 September 2021
Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?

A lot has changed since February 2020.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 10 Sep 2021, 9:27 AM
8 minutes ago 2,013 Views 5 Comments
Count staff emptying ballot boxes for counting at the RDS in Dublin in February 2020.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE GOVERNMENT HAS fallen under intensified scrutiny in recent weeks as the controversy around the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy rumbles on. 

The results of the most recent general election in February 2020 saw Fianna Fáil take 38 seats, Sinn Féin take 37 and Fine Gael take 35.

A coalition government was then formed between FF, FG and the Green Party in June last year.

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning, Micheál Martin said he was “disappointed” with Fianna Fáil’s result in the 2020 election when it lost seven seats. 

A lot has changed between February last year and now, so we’re asking: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?


Poll Results:

Sinn Féin  (67)
Fine Gael (39)
Fianna Fáil (21)
Social Democrats  (12)
Labour Party (10)
Other  (10)
Independent (9)
Green Party  (5)
People Before Profit/Solidarity (2)
Aontú  (1)
Renua (1)
National Party  (1)












