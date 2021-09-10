Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?

Count staff emptying ballot boxes for counting at the RDS in Dublin in February 2020.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS fallen under intensified scrutiny in recent weeks as the controversy around the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy rumbles on.

The results of the most recent general election in February 2020 saw Fianna Fáil take 38 seats, Sinn Féin take 37 and Fine Gael take 35.

A coalition government was then formed between FF, FG and the Green Party in June last year.

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning, Micheál Martin said he was “disappointed” with Fianna Fáil’s result in the 2020 election when it lost seven seats.

A lot has changed between February last year and now, so we’re asking: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?

