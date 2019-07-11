Two people re-arrested after body of murder victim found in Co Down lake

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the murder of William ‘Pat’ McCormick, whose body was recovered from a lake in Co Down earlier this week.

The PSNI confirmed this morning that a 26-year-old man and a 21-year old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The two people were arrested in the Comber area of Down. They are currently being questioned by detectives in the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

The man and the woman had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder at the start of June and were released on bail pending further enquiries, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The body of the 55-year-old father-of-four was recovered from a lake in Ballygowan, Co Down earlier this week after he went missing on 30 May.

Crimestoppers had offered a £10,000 reward for information which would lead to the recovery of Pat McCormick’s body.