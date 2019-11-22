Have you seen William? Appeal for 50-year-old missing from Limerick since Monday

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of William Spratt.

The 50-year-old has been missing from the Thomondgate area of Limerick since Monday.

William is described as being 5’8″, with short brown hair, of strong build with blue eyes.

Gardaí believe William is travelling in a white 2009 Dublin registered Fiat Scudo van.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.