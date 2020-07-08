Three arrested over murder of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane in 2015

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested three people over the 2015 murders of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane.

The couple went missing from Laytown in Louth in April 2015. It was originally a missing persons case but was upgraded to a murder probe in Septemeber 2016.

Their bodies have never been found.



Two men, aged in their 50s and 60s, and one woman, aged in her 40s, are currently detained at Garda Stations in counties Meath and Dublin under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.



There are searches ongoing at a location in Meath this morning.



A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”