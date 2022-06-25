Quiz: How much do you know about Wimbledon?

THE 2022 WIMBLEDON Championship kicks off on Monday.

While this year’s tournament has been stripped of its ranking points due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, many players will still be competing to get to that final on Centre Court.

But how much do you know about Wimbledon? Grab a bowl of strawberries and a glass of Pimm’s and test yourself.

Advertisement

In which year did the first Wimbledon Tennis championship take place? Alamy 1865 1877

1884 1892 Who holds the record for the most ladies' singles victories at Wimbledon, with nine titles? Alamy Billie Jean King Alamy Steffi Graf

Alamy Serena Williams Alamy Martina Navratilova Who holds the record for the most men's singles wins, with eight titles? Alamy Rafael Nadal Alamy Pete Sampras

Alamy Roger Federer Alamy Andre Agassi How many Slazenger tennis balls are prepared for Wimbledon every year? Alamy 15,000 32,000

54,000 75,000 The longest tennis match ever played was a first-round clash at Wimbledon between USA's John Isner and France's Nicolas Mahut in 2010. Isner eventually won, but how long was the match? Alamy 4 hours and 17 minutes 7 hours and 59 minutes

11 hours and 5 minutes 14 hours and 32 minutes How old was Boris Becker when he won the men's singles title in 1985? Alamy 15 16

17 18 How much money will the winners of this year's singles titles take home? Alamy £2,000,000 £5,000,000

£10,000,000 £12,500,000 How many pairs enter the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon? Alamy 26 32

48 55 What kind of fruit is perched on top of the men's singles trophy? Alamy Apple Strawberry

Watermelon Pineapple Finally, Novak Djokovic drew level with Nadal and Federer on 20 career Grand Slam victories when he won the singles title last year - who did he beat in the final? Alamy Daniil Medvedev Alamy Matteo Berrettini

Alamy Nick Kyrgios Alamy Casper Ruud Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Serena Williams You've taken the Grand Slam! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Roger Federer You aced it! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Coco Gauff Not quite at the top yet, but you're getting there! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Tim Henman Not quite good enough Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! John McEnroe You cannot be serious! Share your result: Share