Quiz: How much do you know about Wimbledon?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE 2022 WIMBLEDON Championship kicks off on Monday.
While this year’s tournament has been stripped of its ranking points due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, many players will still be competing to get to that final on Centre Court.
But how much do you know about Wimbledon? Grab a bowl of strawberries and a glass of Pimm’s and test yourself.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)