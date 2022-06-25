#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 25 June 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Wimbledon?

The two-week tournament kicks off on Monday.

By Jane Moore Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
37 minutes ago 4,477 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798200

THE 2022 WIMBLEDON Championship kicks off on Monday. 

While this year’s tournament has been stripped of its ranking points due to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, many players will still be competing to get to that final on Centre Court.

But how much do you know about Wimbledon? Grab a bowl of strawberries and a glass of Pimm’s and test yourself.

In which year did the first Wimbledon Tennis championship take place?
Alamy
1865
1877

1884
1892
Who holds the record for the most ladies' singles victories at Wimbledon, with nine titles?
Alamy
Billie Jean King
Alamy
Steffi Graf

Alamy
Serena Williams
Alamy
Martina Navratilova
Who holds the record for the most men's singles wins, with eight titles?
Alamy
Rafael Nadal
Alamy
Pete Sampras

Alamy
Roger Federer
Alamy
Andre Agassi
How many Slazenger tennis balls are prepared for Wimbledon every year?
Alamy
15,000
32,000

54,000
75,000
The longest tennis match ever played was a first-round clash at Wimbledon between USA's John Isner and France's Nicolas Mahut in 2010. Isner eventually won, but how long was the match?
Alamy
4 hours and 17 minutes
7 hours and 59 minutes

11 hours and 5 minutes
14 hours and 32 minutes
How old was Boris Becker when he won the men's singles title in 1985?
Alamy
15
16

17
18
How much money will the winners of this year's singles titles take home?
Alamy
£2,000,000
£5,000,000

£10,000,000
£12,500,000
How many pairs enter the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon?
Alamy
26
32

48
55
What kind of fruit is perched on top of the men's singles trophy?
Alamy
Apple
Strawberry

Watermelon
Pineapple
Finally, Novak Djokovic drew level with Nadal and Federer on 20 career Grand Slam victories when he won the singles title last year - who did he beat in the final?
Alamy
Daniil Medvedev
Alamy
Matteo Berrettini

Alamy
Nick Kyrgios
Alamy
Casper Ruud
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Serena Williams
You've taken the Grand Slam!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Roger Federer
You aced it!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Coco Gauff
Not quite at the top yet, but you're getting there!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Tim Henman
Not quite good enough
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
John McEnroe
You cannot be serious!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie