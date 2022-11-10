WIN: The books nominated in The Journal's category at the An Post Irish Book Awards

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
BOOK LOVERS REJOICE – we have a selection of fab books to give away this week.
One winner will win all six books nominated in TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year, which is a category in the An Post Irish Book Awards.
There’s a lovely range of topics and authors here among the six nominees:
To be in with a chance to win, email the answer to this question, and your name, to competitions@thejournal.ie.
Question: How many books are in the TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book Award category at the An Post Irish Book Awards?
The competition closes at 12pm tomorrow. There will be one winner who gets all six books.
Today is also the last day that you can vote for your favourite books across the awards categories. You have until 5pm to cast your vote – to do so, visit this page on the An Post Irish Book Awards website.
To find out more about the awards, visit the An Post Irish Book Awards website.
The live awards event take place on 23 November. A one-hour special on the awards, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Wednesday 7 December, dedicated to the six books and authors competing to be named An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS