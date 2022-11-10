WIN: The books nominated in The Journal's category at the An Post Irish Book Awards

BOOK LOVERS REJOICE – we have a selection of fab books to give away this week.

One winner will win all six books nominated in TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year, which is a category in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

There’s a lovely range of topics and authors here among the six nominees:

The Book of the Skelligs – John Crowley and John Sheehan (Cork University Press)

Abandoned Ireland – Rebecca Brownlie (Merrion Press)

The Guardians – 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022 – Garda Stephen Moore (The O’Brien Press)

The Irish Civil War in Colour – Michael B. Barry, John O’Byrne (Gill Books)

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland – David Hare (Gill Books)

An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon (Gill Books)

To be in with a chance to win, email the answer to this question, and your name, to competitions@thejournal.ie.

Advertisement

Question: How many books are in the TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book Award category at the An Post Irish Book Awards?

The competition closes at 12pm tomorrow. There will be one winner who gets all six books.

Today is also the last day that you can vote for your favourite books across the awards categories. You have until 5pm to cast your vote – to do so, visit this page on the An Post Irish Book Awards website.

To find out more about the awards, visit the An Post Irish Book Awards website.

The live awards event take place on 23 November. A one-hour special on the awards, hosted by Oliver Callan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Wednesday 7 December, dedicated to the six books and authors competing to be named An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year 2022.