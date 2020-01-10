Wind and rain to batter the West, as showers expected elsewhere this weekend

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow wind warning for four western counties.

The warning is valid from 3pm today until 11am on Saturday for counties Donegal, Mayo, Galway, and Kerry.

South to southwest winds 50-65 km/h, and gusts of 90-110 km/h are expected, and will be strongest on exposed coasts and hills.

Yesterday, Met Éireann warned that a Status Yellow rainfall warning would be in place for four counties from 3pm today. Those counties are Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann said: “Heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding. At the coast, high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding.”

Elsewhere in the country, it will be cold and frosty with some icy stretches and a few mist patches. Dry with spells of sunshine this morning, but cloud will steadily thicken from the west and rain and drizzle will become widespread during the afternoon and early evening.

The rain will turn persistent in the northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but turning milder in the evening.

Tomorrow will be wet with spells of heavy rain, turning more showery from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. Strong to gale force and blustery southwest winds will veer westerly and moderate during the day.

Highs of 11 to 13 degrees but turning colder later.

Sunday will see good spells of sunshine after early rain clears the Southeast. There will be some scattered showers through the day with a few wintry. It will be a cold day with afternoon highs of just 5 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.