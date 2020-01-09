This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavy downpours expected as 24-hour rainfall warning issued for four counties

The warning kicks in at 3pm on Friday afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 1:12 PM
A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for four counties.

The warning kicks in at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will remain in place until the same time on Saturday. 

The warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann warned there will be heavy rainfall and localised flooding during the period when the warning is in place, with accumulations of 40-50mm.

The forecaster has also warned that high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds may lead to coastal flooding in the affected counties.

Rain is expected to push across the country into Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster as Friday develops, with patchier rain expected in the south.

It will also become increasingly windy throughout the day, with strong and gusty southerly winds countrywide by evening and gales expected in western and northwestern coastal areas. 

Temperatures will range between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Stephen McDermott
