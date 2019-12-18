This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Over 6,000 homes without power as strong winds sweep in across Ireland

A Status Orange wind warning is currently in place for Galway and Mayo.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 10:02 PM
51 minutes ago 14,024 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940593

THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses are without power this evening as gusts of up to 120km/h hit the country. 

esb A map of power outages across the country this evening Source: ESB

A Status Orange wind warning is currently in place for Galway and Mayo. It will remain valid until 1am. 

Met Éireann has warned that strong southerly winds, veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 120km/h for a short period in both counties. 

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for the rest of Ireland. This will remain in place until 3am. 

There will be southeast winds, later veering southerly with gusts of between 90 and 110km across the country. 

Met Éireann has warned that winds will peak this evening and tonight and that stronger wins are possible in west and southwest coastal areas.

Over 6,000 homes and businesses have been left without power this evening. 

As many as 1,516 customers are without power in Longford this evening, with up to 1,066 without power in the Lumcloon area of Co Offaly. 

Up to 1,028 customers have also been left without power in Delvin, Co Westmeath. 

ESB Networks has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages. 

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here

