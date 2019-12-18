Over 6,000 homes without power as strong winds sweep in across Ireland

THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses are without power this evening as gusts of up to 120km/h hit the country.

A map of power outages across the country this evening Source: ESB

A Status Orange wind warning is currently in place for Galway and Mayo. It will remain valid until 1am.

Met Éireann has warned that strong southerly winds, veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 120km/h for a short period in both counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for the rest of Ireland. This will remain in place until 3am.

There will be southeast winds, later veering southerly with gusts of between 90 and 110km across the country.

Met Éireann has warned that winds will peak this evening and tonight and that stronger wins are possible in west and southwest coastal areas.

We have a number of faults around the country this evening as a result of #StormElsa ,updates on most faults with their restoration times are available on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 18, 2019 Source: ESB Networks /Twitter

Over 6,000 homes and businesses have been left without power this evening.

As many as 1,516 customers are without power in Longford this evening, with up to 1,066 without power in the Lumcloon area of Co Offaly.

Up to 1,028 customers have also been left without power in Delvin, Co Westmeath.

ESB Networks has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

Updates on most faults, along with their expected restoration times can be found here.