Mercy University Hospital introduces visiting restrictions due to surge in flu cases

VISITING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been introduced at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork due to an increasing number of patients presenting with influenza.

It comes amid warnings that some parts of the health service are facing unprecedented demand.

In a statement, MUH urged patients who need less urgent treatment to seek care elsewhere if possible, as its emergency department continues to face high demand.

“MUH is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations,” it read.

This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs. The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

Visiting restrictions are now in place, with exceptions made for compassionate circumstances and only with prior agreement from the hospital.

HSE CEO Stephen Mulvany warned yesterday that demand for urgent health services “is rising well above levels we have seen before”, and that hospitals, GPs, and community health services are all coming under massive pressure due to widespread respiratory illnesses.

According to the latest figures, the number of influenza cases in Week 51 stood at 2,329 with 637 people in hospital, more than double the previous week.

Covid cases rose significantly in that period (3,118 to 3,809), while the number of patients in hospital remain largely static at roughly 670, and remains at that level.

RSV cases appear to be reaching a peak.

Although expected, the number of people falling ill is trending on the pessimistic side of modelling and is happening earlier than expected.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer said:

The steep incline in flu reflects widespread transmission over a short period of time, likely connected to the high degree of mixing that you would expect around the Christmas period.

That activity is already higher than seen in 2019 and there is no sign yet that we have reached the peak

Health officials are urging the public to get their flu vaccine and, if eligible, a Covid booster.