Witness appeal following alleged assault in Naas in early hours of Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an alleged assault in Co Kildare in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3.55am on Basin Street in Naas.

It involved a man, aged in his 30s, and two women, aged in their 20s.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Basin Street area between 3.25am and 3.45am on Sunday, and has camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.