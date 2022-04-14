Appeal for witnesses after man (40s) hit by a car in Dundalk last month

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses after a car hit a pedestrian in Dundalk in late March.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.50pm on Sunday 27 March at Martin’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident.

Gardaí have said that he remains in serious condition.

There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

Gardaí in Dundalk have appealed for anyone who may have seen the collision to contact them, in particular road users who were on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45pm and 10pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with camera footage – including dash cam – is being asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 398 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.