Witness appeal as three people hospitalised after collision in Donegal

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Jul 2021, 8:58 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after three people were hospitalised following a collision in Co Donegal. 

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7.05pm yesterday evening at Dunmore in Carrigans.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. 

The road was closed earlier today to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses and road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the area between 6.55pm and 7.05pm to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 74 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

