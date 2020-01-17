Witness appeal over fatal crash involving van and lorry last December

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses over a fatal crash involving a van and a lorry in Co Meath last December.

A white Citroen Berlingo van collided with a lorry on the N3 near Whitegate on the Meath/Cavan border in the Derver, Carnaross area of Kells at around 3.40pm on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

A man aged in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital with serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead on 23 December as a result of the injuries sustained during the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling between Kells, Co Meath and Virginia, Co Cavan between 3pm and 4.30pm on 19 December, who may have camera footage, are being asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also anxious to speak with the occupants of a blue Skoda car which was travelling northbound towards Virginia, who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.