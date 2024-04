GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a fire at a house in Mulhuddart and the alleged assault of a woman.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residential property in Parslickstown Court in Mulhuddart at around 4.30am on Sunday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire and all occupants were safely evacuated. However, during the incident, a woman in her 50s was assaulted.

She was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital. Her injuries are reported as non-life-threatening.

The house sustained extensive damage and has been secured for forensic and technical examination. Gardaí are treating the incident as a criminal damage by fire incident.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time, and inquiries are ongoing.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the Parslickstown area at the time of the incident, to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including drivers with dash cam recordings from the area, to share this footage with them.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.