Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Cork left teenage boy injured

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenage boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork last month.
The incident occurred on Blarney Street in Gurranabraher, Co Cork at around 6pm on 3 October 2022.
The pedestrian, a male teenager, was later taken to Mercy University Hospital to receive treatment. The car failed to remain at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, at the time of the collision to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
