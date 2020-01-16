Witness appeal after homeless man seriously injured as tent removed during clean-up

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a homeless man was left in serious condition in hospital after the tent he was sleeping in was removed during a clean-up of an area in Dublin 2.

The incident happened on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

TheJournal.ie understands there were three to four Waterways Ireland staff members and one DRHE staff member present when the incident occurred.

It is understood the tent was prodded and staff believed it was empty as it looked flattened out. The inside of the tent was not checked to see if a person was inside.

It’s understood staff were convinced there was no one in the tent, which was perched at the edge of the canal.

However, the man was sleeping in his tent when it was removed in an attempt to tidy the canal walk way.

Only when the machine lifted up was it realised that there was a person inside.

The man in his 30s received serious injuries in the incident. He is currently in St Vincent’s Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Dublin City Council yesterday said the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) is currently engaging with the hospital.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who any road users who may have camera footage, to contact gardaí at Pearse Street on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.