Witness appeal as pedestrian struck by HGV in Co Tipperary last week dies

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a HGV in Co Tipperary last week.

The collision happened at Liberty Square in Thurles at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, 15 August.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Limerick University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He has since passed away and post-mortem is due to take place.

The road was closed and the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 050 425 100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.