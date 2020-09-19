#Open journalism No news is bad news

Witness appeal launched following service station burglary in Mayo

An undisclosed amount of cash and other items were taken during the robbery.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 10:28 AM
Image: Shutterstock/FXQuadro
Image: Shutterstock/FXQuadro

GARDAÍ IN MAYO are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Castlebar service station in the early hours of the morning. 

The burglary occurred at a station on the N5 Westport Road area between 2.30am and 5.30am this morning. 

Investigating officers believe that fibre optic cables located nearby, visible from the N5, were damaged prior to the burglary.

An undisclosed amount of cash and other items were taken from the station during the incident. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information and/or dash-cam footage, particularly anyone who may have seen persons tampering with a cable box on the N5, to contact gardaí in Castlebar on 094 903 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

