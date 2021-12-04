Gardaí issue further appeal for witnesses to Tallaght shooting

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a further appeal for witnesses to a shooting in Tallaght yesterday.

A man aged in his 50s was shot at a house on Cookstown Road and then rushed to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Investigating gardaí said it it occurred at approximately 12.10pm and have appealed to anyone who was in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who knows of any person who sustained unexplained burn injuries in the past 24 hours to contact them.

There is an appeal for information in relation to the following vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the shooting:

• A small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght yesterday afternoon at approximately 12.15pm.

• A small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later.

• And a small, silver hatchback car that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole for up to 24 hours prior to the shooting incident.

Anyone who may have camera footage of these areas between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is also asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station which is being overseen by a senior officer for the investigation.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.