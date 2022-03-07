Witness appeal after female pedestrian dies following collision in Co Donegal

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal last week.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred on Guesthouse End Road in Raphoe at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 2 March.

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, and later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital, where she died this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Guesthouse End Road on the afternoon of Wednesday 2 March at around 2.30pm to contact them.

Advertisement

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station