Witness appeal after late-night serious assault of woman along seafront in Sandycove

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the serious assault of a woman in Sandycove, Co Dublin.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday, 25 May, in the vicinity of the seafront along Sandycove.

Gardaí are appealing to walkers/runners, taxi drivers, delivery drivers, or anyone who was in the Sandycove area, particularly along the seafront walkway area between 12am and 1.30am and may have information to relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Gardaí are also particularly interested in speaking to a lone white male, of average build, approximately 5’7″, with dark hair, who was wearing a hoodie, reported to be in the area at the time.

Members of the public can contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.