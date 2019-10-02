This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland reintroduce wolves?

Eamon Ryan TD called for the reintroduction of the animal to help rewild part of the countrywide.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:23 AM
1 hour ago 9,507 Views 59 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4833202
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Roeder
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Roeder

WOLVES WERE ONCE common in Ireland, but the animal was hunted to extinction almost 250 years ago.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan yesterday called for the reintroduction of the animal to help rewild part of the countrywide but that idea was rejected by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan who said the government has no plans to do so.

Ryan’s comments came after an episode of TheJournal.ie’s Ireland 2029 podcast in August examined the debate around the reintroduction of wolves into Ireland in detail.

Backers of the idea, say the presence of an apex predator can have a massively beneficial trickle-down effect on an ecosystem – as documented in Yellowstone in the US, where wolves were brought back in the mid-1990s.

But Madigan said yesterday that the reintroduction of a large predator which has been absent for 250 years “might undermine existing conservation programmes and would do considerable damage to farming”. 

So, today we want to know: Should Ireland reintroduce wolves? 


Poll Results:

Yes (613)
No (554)
I don't know (74)



About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

