Woman in her 80s hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after e-scooter collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman in her 80s was hospitalised with “serious injuries” following a collision with an e-scooter.

The collision between a pedestrian in her 80s and an e-scooter happened yesterday afternoon at around 3pm on Eccles Street, in Dublin 7.

The woman was taken to the nearby Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated and a garda spokesperson said her injuries are believed to be “serious”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are asking that any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.