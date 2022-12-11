Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: -1°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Woman arrested after man’s body discovered at a home in Navan, Co Meath

The body of the deceased, a man in his 40s, remains at the scene.

46 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested after the discovery of a man’s body in a residential property in Navan, Co Meath last night.

The body of the deceased, a man in his 40s, remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí at Navan say they continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death.

The women in her 30s who has been arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kells Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Elsewhere, Gardaí are also investigating the discovery of a body in a separate incident in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The body was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” and the scene is also preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

