Woman arrested as part of investigation into discovery of a man's body eight months ago

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in March of this year.
On the night of Thursday, 24 March the body of a man in his early 60s was discovered at a house in Buttevant, Co. Cork.
This morning, gardaí in Mallow arrested a woman in her mid-40s and she is currently detained at Mallow Garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS