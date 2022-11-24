Woman arrested as part of investigation into discovery of a man's body eight months ago

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in March of this year.

On the night of Thursday, 24 March the body of a man in his early 60s was discovered at a house in Buttevant, Co. Cork.

This morning, gardaí in Mallow arrested a woman in her mid-40s and she is currently detained at Mallow Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

