Woman arrested as gardaí seize €211,000 worth of cannabis and heroin

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €211,000 worth of heroin and cannabis.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick.

Advertisement

During the search, gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and the driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday evening.

During the course of the follow-up search, Gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A garda spokesperson said that all seized drugs will now be sent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.

The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national and local.