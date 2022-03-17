#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Woman arrested as gardaí seize €211,000 worth of cannabis and heroin

The seizure was made after gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Clonmacken Road in Limerick yesterday.

By Jane Moore Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 11:46 AM
25 minutes ago 1,717 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5714077
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €211,000 worth of heroin and cannabis. 

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit stopped a vehicle on Clonmacken Road yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick.

During the search, gardaí recovered €45,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs were seized and the driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following further inquiries, a follow-up search was conducted at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday evening.

During the course of the follow-up search, Gardaí seized approximately €110,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €56,000 of suspected heroin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A garda spokesperson said that all seized drugs will now be sent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.

The seizures were made as part of Operation Tara, which aims to tackle drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national and local.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie