Woman arrested after man is seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Dublin

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after a man received a number of stab wounds in a “serious assault” in Dublin city this morning.

A garda spokesperson said an altercation arose between a male and female, both in their early 30s, on Ormond Quay.

Gardaí attended the incident at around 9.30am this morning and the garda spokesperson said the “male received a number of stab wounds”.

He left the scene on foot and an ambulance was called to Merchants Quay.

He was then removed to St. James Hospital for treatment and his injuries are described as “serious but non-life threatening”.

A female was arrested a short distance away and she is currently detained at a Garda station in the North Central Division.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.