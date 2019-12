Gardaí at the scene in Arklow on Saturday.

A WOMAN WHO was seriously injured in an assault in Co Wicklow over the weekend has died in hospital, gardaí have confirmed.

Nadine Lott, who was aged in her 30s, was injured in the early hours of Saturday morning at an apartment in Arklow.

Daniel Murtagh (32) appeared in court yesterday charged in connection with the incident and has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

