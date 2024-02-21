Advertisement
Valeria Amorim, who died in the collision Family handout
Woman charged with causing death of pregnant woman in Co Fermanagh collision

On Monday evening, a car struck three pedestrians on Boa Island Road in Belleek.
A WOMAN HAS been charged with causing the death of a pregnant woman in Co Fermanagh yesterday.

At around 8pm on Monday, a car struck three pedestrians on Boa Island Road in Belleek.

Valeria Amorim, who was 28 and six months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other pedestrians were tended to by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

She is also charged with a number of other related driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath.

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

