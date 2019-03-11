This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Indonesian woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling

Siti Aisyah was held for two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother.

By Associated Press Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:21 AM
30 minutes ago 2,272 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534161
Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, smiles with her lawyer Gooi Soon Seng after a press conference at Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, 11 March.
Image: Vincent Thian via PA Images
Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, smiles with her lawyer Gooi Soon Seng after a press conference at Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, 11 March.
Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, smiles with her lawyer Gooi Soon Seng after a press conference at Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, 11 March.
Image: Vincent Thian via PA Images

AN INDONESIAN WOMAN held for two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother was freed from custody today after Malaysian prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against her.

Siti Aisyah cried and hugged her Vietnamese co-defendant, Doan Thi Huong, before leaving the courtroom and being ushered away in an embassy car. She told reporters that she had only learned this morning that she would be freed.

“I feel very happy,” she said later at a news conference at the Indonesian Embassy. “I didn’t expect that today will be my freedom day.”

The two young women were accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on 13 February 2017. They have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.

They had been the only suspects in custody after four North Korean suspects fled the country the same morning Kim was killed.

The High Court judge discharged Aisyah without an acquittal after prosecutors applied to drop the murder charge against her. They did not give any reason.

The trial will resume Thursday, with prosecutors expected to reply to a request by Huong’s lawyers asking the government to similarly withdraw the charges against her.

Kim Jong Nam Murder Trial In Malaysia Vietnamese suspect, Doan Thi Huong is seen escorted by the police as she leaving the Shah Alam Court House in 2017. Source: Faris Hadziq/Sopa Images

Indonesia’s government said its continual high-level lobbying resulted in Aisyah’s release. The foreign ministry said in a statement that she was “deceived and did not realize at all that she was being manipulated by North Korean intelligence.”

It said Aisyah, a migrant worker, believed that she was part of a reality TV show and never had any intention of killing Kim.

The ministry said that over the past two years, Aisyah’s plight was raised in “every bilateral Indonesia-Malaysia meeting,” including at the president’s level, the vice president’s level and in regular meetings of the foreign minister and other ministers with their Malaysian counterparts.

Aisyah’s release comes just a month before Indonesia’s general election and is seen as a boost to President Joko Widodo, who is seeking re-election.

Aisyah thanked Widodo and his government for helping secure her release. Officials said she was expected to fly back to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, later today.

Wearing a red headscarf and a black flowery traditional dress, Aisyah was composed during the news conference. She said that she was well treated in prison and received plenty of encouragement, but that she was eager to meet her family again.

Prosecutor Iskandar Ahmad said that the discharge not amounting to acquittal means Aisyah can be recharged if there is fresh evidence, but that there are no such plans for now.

Meanwhile, Huong said she was shocked by the development.

“I am in shock. My mind is blank,” a distraught Huong told reporters through a translator after Aisyah left.

Huong’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said Huong felt Aisyah’s discharge was unfair to her as the judge last year had found sufficient evidence to continue the murder trial against them.

“She is entitled to the same kind of consideration as Aisyah,” he said. “We are making representation to the attorney general for Doan to be taken equally … there must be justice.”

Malaysia North Korea Indonesian Siti Aisyah, third from left, poses for a photo with officials from Indonesian Embassy after a press conference at the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Source: Vincent Thian

A High Court judge last August had found there was enough evidence to infer Aisyah, Huong and the four missing North Koreans had engaged in a “well-planned conspiracy” to kill Kim Jong Nam. The defence phase of the trial had been scheduled to start in January but was delayed until Monday.

Lawyers for the women have previously said that they were pawns in a political assassination with clear links to the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and that the prosecution failed to show the women had any intention to kill. Intent to kill is crucial to a murder charge under Malaysian law.

Malaysian officials have never officially accused North Korea and have made it clear they don’t want the trial politicized.

Kim was the eldest son in the current generation of North Korea’s ruling family. He had been living abroad for years but could have been seen as a threat to Kim Jong Un’s rule.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    85,609  72
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    71,081  14
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    56,813  131
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    126  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    77,124  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    70,021  41
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    68,047  90
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    12,824  5
    2
    		Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan taught us the best way to layer perfume
    4,712  0
    3
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    3,654  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    Schmidt to consider selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    RTÉ
    'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    From the garden: Grow, Cook, Eat is back on TV this month and we'll be tackling food waste
    POLL
    Poll: May's deal, no deal or Brexit delay - which vote is most likely to pass in Westminster this week?
    Poll: May's deal, no deal or Brexit delay - which vote is most likely to pass in Westminster this week?
    Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    One in five people in favour of giving banned drink drivers exemptions to drive to work

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie