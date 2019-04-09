This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Witness appeal as woman (70s) seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Ballinteer Avenue in Dublin yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 8:49 PM
Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman in her 70s has been left in what is understood to be a critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Dublin yesterday. 

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Ballinteer Avenue. 

It’s understood the woman had just alighted from a bus and was attempting to cross the road when the collision happened. 

She has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital and her condition is understood to be critical. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. 

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

