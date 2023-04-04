Woman (20s) found dead after assault at property in Limerick city

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died following a fatal assault in Limerick city.

The incident happened at at a residential property in the Dock Road area at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí have stated that woman’s body remain at the premises where the assault occurred.

The scene is currently closed off to allow for a technical examination to take place.

The state pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that may be of assistance to their investigation to take place.

They are appealing in particular to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road. and O’Curry street areas of Limerick city from 1 – 2pm today.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.