Woman stabbed at IFSC in Dublin last month has died

THE WOMAN WHO was stabbed in the IFSC area in Dublin city on 20 January has died from her injuries.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (48) was seriously injured in incident last month while walking on the pedestrian walkway between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay in Dublin 1 at around 9.30pm that day.

She was pronounced dead at the Mater University Hospital today.

Ms Tserendorj was originally from Mongolia but had lived in Dublin with her family for a number of years.

Gardaí said they are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of further investigations in the case.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested following the incident and charged on 27 January.

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to help the family of Ms Tserendorj.

Comments are closed for legal reasons