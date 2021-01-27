Teen charged with knife attack on woman in Dublin's IFSC could face further charges

FURTHER CHARGES COULD be brought against a 15-year-old boy charged with a knife attack in Dublin’s IFSC which has left a woman fighting for her life.

Mother-of-two, Urantsetseg Tserendorj, 48, originally from Mongolia but living in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was rushed to the Mater Hospital following an attack on 20 January last.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested on Friday and was remanded in custody on Saturday following a brief court appearance.

Garda Mark Barry of Store St station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said the boy made no reply when charges were put him in early hours of Saturday.

There was no application for bail and he appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today before Judge Colin Daly.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said there was no application for bail and the teen consented to being further remanded in custody for another our weeks.

Adjourning the case until 24 February next, Judge Daly told him directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions needed to be obtained. He explained that they were needed to help determine if the case should stay in the juvenile court or go to a higher court.

The teen, who was accompanied to court by his upset mother, interacted several times and asked whether a the trial venue issue would be decided on the next date.

Garda Barry told the court: “There may be further charges considered as well”.

“It’s out of my hands anyway,” the teen said.

He replied “100 per cent judge” several times when the procedures were explained and thanked the judge at the end of he hearing.

Judge Daly noted from counsel that when the teenager appeared in court at the weekend an order as made for him to receive a psychiatric assessment. However, Fynes, added, that has not happened yet.

The boy is charged with assault causing harm contrary to Contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He also faces connected charges for attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

He cannot be named because he is a minor. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to help the family of Ms Tserendorj.

