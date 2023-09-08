Woman in her 80s killed and man seriously injured in separate hit-and-runs in Dublin and Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
A WOMAN IN her 80s has died while a man in his 40s is in a critical condition following separate hit-and-run incidents in Dublin and Waterford.
The collision in Dublin, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred shortly before 11am in Tallaght at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136).
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her body has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place at a later stage.
The car, which initially failed to remain at the scene, has since been identified and recovered by gardaí and will be subject to a technical examination.
The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, this morning between 10:30am and 11:15am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Gardaí are also appealing for information in regards to a separate hit-and-run incident in Waterford.
A man in his 40s is in a critical condition following what gardaí describe as a “serious hit-and-run collision”.
At around 11.45am, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken.
The male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.
The car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.
The Glen and Ballybricken roads are currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.
Any road users and pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken and surrounding areas this morning between 11.00am and 12.00pm and who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating gardaí.
Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of this area this morning is also asked to make this available.
Anyone with information which may assist gardaí is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
