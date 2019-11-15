Appeal for witnesses as pedestrian (41) dies after being struck by car in Co Clare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman died after being struck by a car in Co Clare.

The collision happened on the N68 at Darragh, on the main Ennis to Kilrush road shortly after 7pm yesterday.

A 41-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators will begin examining the crash site at first light.

The local coroner will be notified.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.