This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for witnesses as pedestrian (41) dies after being struck by car in Co Clare

The collision happened on the N68 at Darragh, on the main Ennis to Kilrush road yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Nov 2019, 6:48 AM
57 minutes ago 2,947 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892674
N68 at Darragh, Co Clare
Image: Google Street View
N68 at Darragh, Co Clare
N68 at Darragh, Co Clare
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman died after being struck by a car in Co Clare. 

The collision happened on the N68 at Darragh, on the main Ennis to Kilrush road shortly after 7pm yesterday. 

A 41-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured. 

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. 

Garda forensic collision investigators will begin examining the crash site at first light. 

The local coroner will be notified. 

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie