Sunday 24 October 2021
Woman (70s) dies following house fire in Cork City

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who spotted smoke coming from the house.

By Olivia Kelleher Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 2:33 PM
20 minutes ago 915 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583228
Silversprings Court in Mayfield
Image: Google Street View
A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a house fire on the north side of Cork city. 

The pensioner was found unresponsive in the house at Silversprings Court in Mayfield yesterday shortly after 8pm. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the house when the blaze broke out. 

Her remains were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination is due to take place. It will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Cork City Fire Brigade and gardaí attended at the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the property was subsequently sealed off for a technical examination.

The fire is being treated as accidental. 

Gardaí in Mayfield are investigating the incident. A file will be prepared for the Cork City Coroner and an inquest will be heard next year.

Olivia Kelleher

