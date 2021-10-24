Woman (70s) dies following house fire in Cork City

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a house fire on the north side of Cork city.

The pensioner was found unresponsive in the house at Silversprings Court in Mayfield yesterday shortly after 8pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the house when the blaze broke out.

Her remains were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination is due to take place. It will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The alarm was raised by a neighbour who spotted smoke coming from the house.

Cork City Fire Brigade and gardaí attended at the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The fire was extinguished and the property was subsequently sealed off for a technical examination.

The fire is being treated as accidental.

Gardaí in Mayfield are investigating the incident. A file will be prepared for the Cork City Coroner and an inquest will be heard next year.