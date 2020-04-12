This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 April, 2020
Woman in her 20s dies after car crash in Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 8:16 AM
45 minutes ago 9,300 Views 4 Comments
File photo
Image: Google Street View
File photo
File photo
Image: Google Street View

A WOMAN WHO was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon has died.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was the front-seat passenger in the car when it crashed yesterday.

The woman and the male driver, who is also aged in his 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital after the car hit a wall shortly after 9am at Greatmeadow, Boyle, yesterday.

The woman died in hospital late last night.

The road was closed for a period yesterday for forensic collisions investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for road users who may have relevant camera footage or dashcam footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

