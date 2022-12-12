Woman due before court over discovery of a man's body at a home in Navan

A WOMAN IS due to appear before court this afternoon after being charged in connection to the discovery of a man’s body at a residential property in Co Meath.

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a house on Academy Street in Navan on Saturday night.

The woman was arrested on Saturday and has since been charged by gardaí in Navan.

She is due to appear before a sitting of Navan District Court this afternoon at 4pm.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.