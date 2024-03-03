Advertisement
File photo Niall Carson/PA Images
Witness appeal

Woman (80s) seriously injured by tractor in hit-and-run incident in Co Tipperary

The pedestrian was struck by the tractor in Carrick On Suir on Friday afternoon.
44 minutes ago

AN ELDERLY WOMAN has been seriously injured after being struck by a tractor in Co Tipperary. 

Shortly after 3.30pm on Friday afternoon, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor at Sean Kelly Square, Carrick On Suir.

The driver of the tractor failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
