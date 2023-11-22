Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí in Tallaght Garda Station are investigating the incident.
Gardaí investigating after woman hospitalised for gunshot injury in Dublin last night

The incident took place at approximately 10.10pm last night.
28 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS been hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after she was shot last night in Jobstown, Co Dublin.

The incident took place at approximately 10.10pm last night, where gardaí recieved reports of the discharge of a firearm at a residential premises in the Jobstown area.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after the woman, aged in her 30s, was shot during the incident,

The woman was taken to Tallaght Hospital and gardaí believe her injuries are non-life threatening. No arrests have been made at this time.

A technical exam of the area is ongoing, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said in a statement this morning.

Gardaí in Tallaght Garda Station are investigating the incident, with investigating Gardaí appealing to anyone who was in the Jobstown area, between 9.30pm and 3:00am last night, who may have witnessed these incidents to come forward. 

Gardaí are appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage to make it available to them and contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

