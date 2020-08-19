Witness appeal after woman (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries following M1 collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was hospitalised with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on the M1.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound between Junction 16 and Junction 17 at around 11.10am this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses, or any road users who may have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.