A WOMAN HAS been hospitalised with “serious injuries” following an attack in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residential property in Glenwood Estate, Dundalk, earlier this afternoon.

Three women were injured, two of whom were removed to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for treatment.

However, one of the women was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what gardaí described as “serious injuries”.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in County Louth.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.