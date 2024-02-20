Woman in her 20s dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Waterford

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision last night in Co Waterford.

The collision happened at around 10.15pm last night on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, Co Waterford.

The woman was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The R685 at Quillia is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R685 at Quillia between 10pm and 10.20pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.